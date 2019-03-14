Students not injured in head-on bus crash in York Township
Students and a bus driver escaped injury when an SUV struck the bus head-on Thursday morning.
York Area Regional Police said that an SUV hit a school bus that was stopped and ready to load children.
The crash happened about 7 a.m. Thursday, March 14 in the 2400 block of Cape Horn Road.
The bus was stopped in the southbound lane with its yellow lights on, and a vehicle in the northbound lane stopped for it.
Police said the northbound SUV, a red Honda, swerved to avoid the vehicle stopped for the bus, and instead hit the school bus head-on, according to police.
The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Officer Michael Schiffhauer at mshiffhauer@yapd.org or 717-741-1259.
