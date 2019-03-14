Buy Photo Crews responded to a bus crash in York Township the morning of Thursday, March 14. John A. Pavoncello photo. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Students and a bus driver escaped injury when an SUV struck the bus head-on Thursday morning.

York Area Regional Police said that an SUV hit a school bus that was stopped and ready to load children.

The crash happened about 7 a.m. Thursday, March 14 in the 2400 block of Cape Horn Road.

The bus was stopped in the southbound lane with its yellow lights on, and a vehicle in the northbound lane stopped for it.

Police said the northbound SUV, a red Honda, swerved to avoid the vehicle stopped for the bus, and instead hit the school bus head-on, according to police.

The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Officer Michael Schiffhauer at mshiffhauer@yapd.org or 717-741-1259.

