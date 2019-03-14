LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Four candidates are vying for three open spots on the York City Council, as of the Tuesday, March 12 filing deadline.

There are also two uncontested incumbents seeking re-election as treasurer and controller. 

They are all Democrats. 

The primary election is on May 21.

York City Council: 

  • Michael Buckingham (incumbent)
  • Louis Rivera
  • Sandie Walker (incumbent)
  • Edquina Washington 

City Treasurer:

  • Joe Jefcoat (incumbent)

City Controller: 

  • Alice Ann Frost (incumbent)

