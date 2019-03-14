Candidate List: Four running for three York City Council seats
Four candidates are vying for three open spots on the York City Council, as of the Tuesday, March 12 filing deadline.
There are also two uncontested incumbents seeking re-election as treasurer and controller.
They are all Democrats.
The primary election is on May 21.
York City Council:
- Michael Buckingham (incumbent)
- Louis Rivera
- Sandie Walker (incumbent)
- Edquina Washington
City Treasurer:
- Joe Jefcoat (incumbent)
City Controller:
- Alice Ann Frost (incumbent)
