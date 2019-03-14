Buy Photo Election Day in York City, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Four candidates are vying for three open spots on the York City Council, as of the Tuesday, March 12 filing deadline.

There are also two uncontested incumbents seeking re-election as treasurer and controller.

They are all Democrats.

The primary election is on May 21.

York City Council:

Michael Buckingham (incumbent)

Louis Rivera

Sandie Walker (incumbent)

Edquina Washington

City Treasurer:

Joe Jefcoat (incumbent)

City Controller:

Alice Ann Frost (incumbent)

