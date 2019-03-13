Democrats seek state Senate candidate
The Pennsylvania Democratic State Committee is seeking special election candidates to fill a recently vacated state Senate seat in a Republican stronghold.
State Sen. Richard Alloway II, a Republican, retired in February after a decade of serving the 33rd Senate District, stating he would pursue new opportunities.
The special election will be held May 21. The elected representative will finish out Alloway's term, ending in 2020.
Anyone within the district interested in becoming the Democratic nominee should submit an application to the State Party using an online form by Thursday, March 14.
The executive committee of the state party must select a nominee no later than March 30.
The district includes parts of York County, including Hanover, Penn Township and West Manheim Township. It also includes all of Adams County and parts of Cumberland and Franklin Counties.
Alloway ran unopposed in the 2016 election.
More: Alloway to retire, leaving some York County municipalities without state senator
More: Candidate list: Steve Chronister files to run for York County commissioner
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.