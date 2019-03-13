FILE - In this July 14, 2018, file photo, computer mouse pads with Secure the Vote logo on them are seen on a vendor's table at a convention of state secretaries of state in Philadelphia. As alarms blare about Russian interference in U.S. elections, the Trump administration is facing criticism that it has no clear national strategy to protect the country during the upcoming midterms and beyond. Both Republicans and Democrats have criticized the administrationâs response as fragmented, without enough coordination across federal agencies. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File) (Photo: Mel Evans / AP)

The Pennsylvania Democratic State Committee is seeking special election candidates to fill a recently vacated state Senate seat in a Republican stronghold.

State Sen. Richard Alloway II, a Republican, retired in February after a decade of serving the 33rd Senate District, stating he would pursue new opportunities.

The special election will be held May 21. The elected representative will finish out Alloway's term, ending in 2020.

Anyone within the district interested in becoming the Democratic nominee should submit an application to the State Party using an online form by Thursday, March 14.

The executive committee of the state party must select a nominee no later than March 30.

The district includes parts of York County, including Hanover, Penn Township and West Manheim Township. It also includes all of Adams County and parts of Cumberland and Franklin Counties.

Alloway ran unopposed in the 2016 election.

More: Alloway to retire, leaving some York County municipalities without state senator

More: Candidate list: Steve Chronister files to run for York County commissioner

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/03/13/democrats-seeking-state-senate-candidate/3153028002/