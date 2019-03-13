Steve Chronister, above, whose family recently purchased Grandview Golf Club, was the driving force behind the decision to change the name of the Grandview 4-Ball Tourament to the Bob Little Match Play Championship. The new name honors the longtime Grandview owner. (Photo: YORK DISPATCH FILE PHOTO)

Steve Chronister could find himself pitted in the York County commissioner race against a woman who last year was one of five to file discrimination complaints against him — should the two survive their respective May 21 primaries.

Chronister, a former Republican county commissioner from Dover Township, is among five Republicans seeking the party's nod to compete for the three open seats on the board. Karen Crosby, a member of The Sisters in the Fairway, is among four Democrats.

"I don't think county commissioners are there just to attend meetings every other Wednesday and attend ribbon cuttings," he said. "I really feel the commissioners need to be leaders in the community and tackle issues."

If Chronister makes it through the primaries, he could potentially run against — or ultimately alongside of — Crosby, if she were to also get her way.

Crosby was one of five female African-American golfers who last year alleged discrimination at the course after being asked to leave for alleged slow place of place and having the police called on them twice by Chronister, who holds an advisory role at the course.

The matter made national headlines and brought about a two-day hearing by the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission, which neither Chronister nor others affiliated with the company attended.

"They did all the talking, and we'll see where that ends up," he said, declining to comment further citing advice from his attorney.

As of this past month, the state probe remained unresolved, officials said.

Crosby didn't respond to requests for comment by deadline.

Chronister held a spot on the Board of Commissioners from 2004 to 2015 before dropping out of the following GOP primary when more than 100 signatures on his nominating petition were challenged. He instead ran as an independent and lost in the General Election to Susan Byrnes.

The Republican said some integral issues in the county are providing better training and recruitment for volunteer firefighters as well as fighting for jobs at the York County 911 Center and Office of Children, Youth and Families, which have been battling staffing and retention issues for years.

He also cited his business experience as owner of BrewVino and hand in helping bring the Grandview Golf Course to life, which he said has given him knowledge of how to weed out proper candidates for job positions and "keep politics out of it."Chronister's nominating petitions indicate he also lives at the golf course.

Other candidates in the commissioner's race are:

Republican Ron Smith, Dallastown

Republican Julie Wheeler, Windsor Township

Republican Blanda Nace, York City

Republican Chris Reilly, York City (incumbent)

Democrat Doug Hoke, York City (incumbent)

Democrat Judith Higgins, Lower Windsor Township

Democrat Madeline Geiman, York City

Two other women from the Grandview group are also running for county offices: Sandra Harrison is running for prothonotary, and Sandra Thompson is making a third bid for judge on the Court of Common Pleas.

