York County saw an increase in home sales during the first two months of 2019 compared to last year — indicating a "strong start" for the year, according to the Realtors Association of York & Adams Counties.

In January and February, 725 homes were sold in York County, a 10 percent increase over the same period in 2018, according to the Realtors association report.

The median sale price for homes sold in the county was $170,000, a 3 percent increase from last year, according to the report.

Based on the trends so far, Heather Kreiger, president of the association, anticipates an even busier spring.

"Buyer demand is high, but we could use more inventory," Kreiger said in the release.

In neighboring Adams County, there was a larger, 15 percent increase in homes sales. The median price of $172,900 is a 10 percent increase in price from 2018, according to the report.

Half of the 16 school districts in York County saw an increase in median housing price, and 10 saw an increase in percent of houses sold, according to the report.

Homes in the West Shore School District and in the York City School District saw the largest percent increase in median home sale prices, at 35 percent and 36 percent, respectively.

West Shore homes sold at a median price of $229,000, as compared to $170,500; York City homes sold at a median price of $67,250 as opposed to $49,500.

Other areas in the county, including homes in the Hanover Public School District, saw a decrease in median home sale price.

Hanover saw a 12 percent decrease in home sale price compared to 2019. However the borough also saw the largest percentage increase in homes sold at 92 percent, with 25 homes sold in 2019 as opposed to 13 in 2018, according to the report.

