A fire destroyed a mobile home in Dover Township Monday, March 11. Photo courtesy of Northern York County Regional Police. (Photo: Submitted)

A fire at a mobile home Monday afternoon in Dover Township displaced two people.

Dover Township Deputy Fire Chief Brian Widmayer said a mobile home in the 2700 block of Genna Circle that caught fire Monday, March 11, is considered a total loss.

He estimated the damage at $30,000.

On the morning of Tuesday, Widmayer said the cause of the fire remains unknown.

Fire: Crews arrived at the home about 1:30 p.m. Monday and found the fire well-involved, according to Widmayer.

The residents were not in the home at the time, he said.

"The homeowners came home and found the fire department there," Widmayer said.

The deputy chief said crews took about 10 minutes to have the blaze under control.

Widmayer said officials believe the fire started in the living room of the home.

He estimated about 20 firefighters from six fire services helped battle the blaze. They stayed there for about two and a half hours to do overhaul.

No one was injured in the blaze. A dog in the home escaped injury when a neighbor let it out before firefighters arrived, according to the deputy chief.

The Red Cross is assisting the two displaced in the blaze.

