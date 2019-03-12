. (Photo: .)

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Below is a list of establishments that were inspected Feb. 28 through March 7.

OUT OF COMPLIANCE:

Inspected Feb 28, 2019



Little Elephant, Springettsbury Township

o Observed children drinking and eating in the food preparation/dish machine area.

o Scoop being stored in the ice machine with handle touching and/or buried beneath the ice.

o The Person in Charge does not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

o Observed wet wiping cloths not being stored in sanitizer solution.

o Observed clean dish racks stored on the floor in dish machine area.

o Observed clean knives stored in direct contact with dried flowers.

o Observed personal food, ingredients, and leftovers in the refrigerator of the food facility, indicating use of the food facility as personal living quarters.

o First aid supplies and medications being stored in on a shelf over food preparation and handwashing sinks, food / equipment, and a possible source of contamination.

o Observed bedding and clothing materials in the food facility, indicating use of the food facility as living or sleeping quarters.

o Observed unauthorized persons in food preparation/dish room area. The Person in Charge failed to control access to food facility by unauthorized persons. Childcare being conducted in the food preparation area. Observed two children, one in high chair, the other on a chair at food preparation table. Observed toys, shoes, children's eating utensils, bottles, children's medication, clothing, skateboard, balls, children’s magnets, crayons, boots etc. throughout kitchen and food preparation/dish machine areas.

o Floor behind the refrigerators and equipment in the food preparation area of the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning.

In compliance:

Inspected Feb 28, 2019

o York Township Elementary School, York Township

o Speedway, Manchester Township

o Paesano’s Pizza, New Freedom

o Miller’s Retail Market, Spring Garden Township

o Hodle Tavern, New Freedom

o Goodwill Fire Company, York Township

o East York Elementary School, Springettsbury Township

o Bobcat Creamery, Manchester

o A Plus, Manchester Township

Inspected March 1, 2019

o Starbucks, Hanover

o Bob’s Beer and Soda, Hanover

o Baker’s Family Restaurant, Carroll Township

Inspected March 4, 2019

o McDonald’s, East Manchester Township

o McDonald’s, Carroll Township

o Kennie’s Market, Spring Grove

Inspected March 5, 2019

o St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, Chanceford Township

o Rutter’s, Newberry Township

o Goldsboro Fire Co. Ladies Aux., Goldsboro

o Dover Valley Family Restaurant, Dover Township

Inspected March 7, 2019

o Yawa Market Inc., York

o Subway, York

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/03/12/latest-york-county-food-inspections-one-out-compliance/3137929002/