Roadwork on Interstate 83 in Cumberland County is expected to start later this month, according to PennDOT.

The state Department of Transportation said in a news release that starting Sunday, March 17, nighttime milling will begin on a 1.3-mile section of I-83 from Yellow Breeches Creek at the Cumberland-York County Line to the Susquehanna River.

The work will be done from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays, according to PennDOT.

The project is expected to be finished by mid-September.

During the work hours, drivers might see single-lane restrictions in the work zones, the release states.

Eventually repair and resurfacing work will need to be done at exit ramps for New Cumberland, Limekiln Road and Lemoyne.

That work is scheduled for later this year and will be done over four weekends, PennDOT said.

