D.E. Gemmill is starting to use an automated flagging system on construction zones.

D.E. Gemmill Inc is now using automated flagging devices connected through a tablet with real-time video, providing an alternative to placing flaggers in harm’s way.

According to company president David Gemmill, the new system will remove flaggers from the traffic flow, creating a safer work environment.

"Flaggers standing in traffic are constantly in danger," Gemmill said.

The Gardian SmartFlagger is controlled by a single employee on site who can monitor traffic flow, manually raise and lower the flagging arms or set the system up for timed, automated use. Two video cameras incorporated into each SmartFlagger provide a live feed to the operator and a video record of the job site.

Buy Photo D.E. Gemmill Inc is now using smart, automated flagging devices connected through a computerized tablet with real time video, providing an alternative to placing flaggers in harm's way. Thursday, March 7, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

D.E. Gemmill trained on a Kinsley Construction job site on Florida Avenue in York City the week of March 4 using the new automated flagger assistance device.

According to a D.E. Gemmill news release, recent statistics show that there is a work zone crash every 5.4 minutes. About 800 people are killed annually in work zone crashes, and 42,000 are injured. Removing human flaggers from the traffic flow will reduce the number of injuries in these crashes, Gemmill said.

Buy Photo A vehicle rolls past the SmartFlagger on a Kinsley construction site on Florida Avenue, Thursday, March 7, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

While creating a safer work zone, the technology doesn't create a cost increase.

"It is extremely competitive with normal flagging operations," Gemmill said.

With the new system, only one operator instead of the normal two or more flaggers is needed at each site, so the company can offer the service for about the same cost, he said.

