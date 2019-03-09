Residents helped rescue a man from a burning car on the corner of Market Street and George Street in York City on Sunday March 9, according to the fire department (Photo courtesy of the York City Fire Department). (Photo: Submitted)

Residents helped rescue a man trapped in a burning car in York City on Sunday, March 9 before fire crews made it to the scene, according to York City Fire Chief Chad Deardorff.

The fire was reported around 11:20 a.m., at the corner of Market and George Street.

It was called in as a vehicle fire with a subject trapped inside, Deardorff said.

When crews arrived they found an involved fire but the man had been pulled out by residents who stopped to help, the chief said.

"I want to thank the good Samaritans for stopping. Without them this could have been a significantly different outcome," he said.

The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Deardorff said the man sustained burns, but the full extent of his injuries were unknown.

Deardorff said he has yet to have a chance to speak with the man inside the car to better understand the events leading up to it.

