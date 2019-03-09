'Good Samaritans' pull man from burning car in York City
Residents helped rescue a man trapped in a burning car in York City on Sunday, March 9 before fire crews made it to the scene, according to York City Fire Chief Chad Deardorff.
The fire was reported around 11:20 a.m., at the corner of Market and George Street.
It was called in as a vehicle fire with a subject trapped inside, Deardorff said.
When crews arrived they found an involved fire but the man had been pulled out by residents who stopped to help, the chief said.
"I want to thank the good Samaritans for stopping. Without them this could have been a significantly different outcome," he said.
The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Deardorff said the man sustained burns, but the full extent of his injuries were unknown.
Deardorff said he has yet to have a chance to speak with the man inside the car to better understand the events leading up to it.
More: Fire departments battle working fire in Springfield Township
More: Three displaced in York City row home fire
More: There's a new chief at York City fire dept.
— Rebecca Klar can be reached at rklar@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter @RebeccaKlar_.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.