Fire departments battle working fire in Springfield Township
Multiple units were responding to a working fire in Springfield Township at 1:35 p.m. on Sunday, March 9, the York County 911 confirmed.
The fire in the 6000 block of Reynolds Mill Road was called in at 1:18 p.m., according to the 911.
There was no known cause as of 1:35 p.m., according to 911.
This story will be updated.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/03/09/fire-departments-battle-working-fire-springfield-township/3114319002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.