Multiple units were responding to a working fire in Springfield Township at 1:35 p.m. on Sunday, March 9, the York County 911 confirmed.

The fire in the 6000 block of Reynolds Mill Road was called in at 1:18 p.m., according to the 911.

There was no known cause as of 1:35 p.m., according to 911.

This story will be updated.

