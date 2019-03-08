Nicole Davis was named the interim director of economic and community development for York City on Thursday, March 7 (Photo courtesy of York City). (Photo: Submitted)

York City's deputy director of economic and community development is poised to take over as head of the department, and was named interim director according to a Thursday, March 7 city announcement.

Nicole Davis, a York College alumna with a degree in economics and finance, will take over the department reins in an interim capacity.

Mayor Michael Heflrich said her performance will be evaluated over that time and could lead to an official appointment to the post, which would require approval of York City Council. There's no active search for other potential candidates right now, Helfrich said.

Some criteria she will be evaluated on include management of department employees, completion of internal projects and overall communications skills, Helfrich said.

In the role, Davis is responsible for managing more than 35 employees in the department which includes bureaus of economic development, health, housing, and planning, permits and zoning.

Her specific duties revolve around implementing programs that build capacity for small businesses in York City, supporting initiatives that create stronger neighborhoods, and marketing York as the hub for business growth, according to the city announcement.

Davis had served as the deputy director of the department since January 2016. She replaces Shilvosky Buffaloe who served as the acting director since June 2013. Buffaloe is no longer a York City employee.

Helfrich said he can not comment on Buffaloe's departure as it is a personnel matter.

Impressed by Davis' knowledge and skills as a deputy director, the city did not interview other candidates for the interim potion, according to city officials.

Interim and acting directors are not subject to city council approval.

Council President Henry Nixon said he's comfortable with the interim appointment.

City officials did not comment on a time frame as to how long Davis will serve as interim director.

Davis' new salary is $70,000. In 2018, Davis's salary was $60,190, according to city officials.

