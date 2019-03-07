YWCA York (Photo: Submitted)

The YWCA York will hold a town hall meeting on violence in the community at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 25.

The event was originally supposed to take place on Jan. 17, but was postponed due to snow.

The town hall will feature a panel of experts representing victim services, law enforcement, legislative representatives and education professionals to explore issues affecting the community and discuss ways to be an agent of change, according to the release.

There will be resource tables from 6:30 to 7 p.m. before the start of the meeting.

For more information, go to ywcayork.org or call 717-845-2631.

