A celebration of life service will be held for York City firefighters Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony one year after they died.

Flanscha, 50, and Anthony, 29, died after a wall collapsed March 22, 2018, while they were at the former Weaver Piano & Organ Co. building at 127 N. Broad St.

York City said in a news release that the service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, March 22, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 839 W. Market St.

Additionally, the Kiltie Band of York will perform in front of the church at 6:30 p.m.

Flanscha had been with the department since 1999, and Anthony had been there since 2010. They were among a group of four firefighters in the building dealing with hot spots from a fire the day before. The two other firefighters suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

They were the 12th and 13th members of York City Fire Department to fall in the line of duty.

York City Firefighter Ivan Flanscha (Photo: Courtesy of Brian Bastinelli)

York City Firefighter Zachary Anthony, 29, was killed in the line of duty when a wall collapsed on him March 22, 2018. (Photo: Submitted)

Buy Photo Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

