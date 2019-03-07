PHOTOS: Public memorial service held for York City fallen firefighters
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Gov. Tom Wolf, right, presents Casey Flanscha with a flag during the public memorial service for her husband, Ivan Flanscha, 50, and his fellow York City firefighter Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Flanscha and Anthony were both killed in the line of duty while still fighting hot spots in the Weaver Piano Co. building that had burned the day before. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
York City Fire Chief David Michaels speaks during Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life public memorial service for York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York City Mayor Michael Helfrich speaks during Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life public memorial service for York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York City Fire Chief David Michaels, front, and York City Mayor Michael Helfrich embrace after Michaels returns from the podium during Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life public memorial service for York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York Symphony Chorus performs during Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life public memorial service for York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Brooke Hoffman, left, is presented with a United States flag by Senator Bob Casey Jr. in honor of Hoffman's husband York City firefighter Zachary Anthony, 29, who was killed in the line of duty on March 22, during Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life public memorial service for held to honor Anthony as well as his fellow firefighter Ivan Flanscha, 50, in Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf speaks during Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life public memorial service for York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
United States Senator Bob Casey Jr. speaks during Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life public memorial service for York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Casey Flanscha, left, and Brenda Mooney, lean into one another after speaking about Ivan Flanscha, their husband and brother, respectively, during a public memorial service for the fallen York City firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. The firefighters were killed in the line of duty on March 22. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Brenda Mooney, left, and Casey Flanscha share fond memories of Ivan Flanscha, their brother and husband, respectively, during a public memorial service for the fallen York City firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. The firefighters were killed in the line of duty on March 22. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
United States Senator Bob Casey Jr. right, and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf during Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life public memorial service for held to honor York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, in Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Rev. Kevin Shively, the York City Fire Department Chaplain, speaks during Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life public memorial service for York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Rev. Aaron Anderson speaks during Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life public memorial service for York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Sam Anthony speaks of his brother, Zachary Anthony, during Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life public memorial service for York City fallen firefighters Zachary Anthony, 29, and Ivan Flanscha, 50, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
International Association of Fire Fighters General President Harold Schaitberger speaks during Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life public memorial service for York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Gov. Tom Wolf, right, presents Brooke Hoffman with a flag during the public memorial service for her husband, Zachary Anthony, 29, and his fellow York City firefighter Ivan Flanscha, 50, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Flanscha and Anthony were both killed in the line of duty while still fighting hot spots in the Weaver Piano Co. building that had burned the day before. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
United State Senator Bob Casey Jr., right, presents Casey Flanscha with a United States flag during the public memorial service for her husband, Ivan Flanscha, 50, and his fellow York City firefighter Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Flanscha and Anthony were both killed in the line of duty while still fighting hot spots in the Weaver Piano Co. building that had burned the day before. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life public memorial service for York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Casey Flanscha, left, pauses after speaking about her husband Ivan Flanscha during a public memorial service for he and fellow fallen York City firefighter Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. The firefighters were killed in the line of duty on March 22. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life public memorial for York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life public memorial for York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life public memorial for York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life public memorial for York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life public memorial for York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
    A celebration of life service will be held for York City firefighters Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony one year after they died.

    Flanscha, 50, and Anthony, 29, died after a wall collapsed March 22, 2018, while they were at the former Weaver Piano & Organ Co. building at 127 N. Broad St. 

    York City said in a news release that the service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, March 22, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 839 W. Market St.

    Additionally, the Kiltie Band of York will perform in front of the church at 6:30 p.m.

    Flanscha had been with the department since 1999, and Anthony had been there since 2010. They were among a group of four firefighters in the building dealing with hot spots from a fire the day before. The two other firefighters suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

    They were the 12th and 13th members of York City Fire Department to fall in the line of duty.

     

     

     

