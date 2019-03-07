Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Service announced for fallen York City firefighters
A celebration of life service will be held for York City firefighters Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony one year after they died.
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Service announced for fallen York City firefighters
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:
- 1 of 57
- 2 of 57
- 3 of 57
- 4 of 57
- 5 of 57
- 6 of 57
- 7 of 57
- 8 of 57
- 9 of 57
- 10 of 57
- 11 of 57
- 12 of 57
- 13 of 57
- 14 of 57
- 15 of 57
- 16 of 57
- 17 of 57
- 18 of 57
- 19 of 57
- 20 of 57
- 21 of 57
- 22 of 57
- 23 of 57
- 24 of 57
- 25 of 57
- 26 of 57
- 27 of 57
- 28 of 57
- 29 of 57
- 30 of 57
- 31 of 57
- 32 of 57
- 33 of 57
- 34 of 57
- 35 of 57
- 36 of 57
- 37 of 57
- 38 of 57
- 39 of 57
- 40 of 57
- 41 of 57
- 42 of 57
- 43 of 57
- 44 of 57
- 45 of 57
- 46 of 57
- 47 of 57
- 48 of 57
- 49 of 57
- 50 of 57
- 51 of 57
- 52 of 57
- 53 of 57
- 54 of 57
- 55 of 57
- 56 of 57
- 57 of 57
A celebration of life service will be held for York City firefighters Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony one year after they died.
Flanscha, 50, and Anthony, 29, died after a wall collapsed March 22, 2018, while they were at the former Weaver Piano & Organ Co. building at 127 N. Broad St.
York City said in a news release that the service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, March 22, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 839 W. Market St.
Additionally, the Kiltie Band of York will perform in front of the church at 6:30 p.m.
Flanscha had been with the department since 1999, and Anthony had been there since 2010. They were among a group of four firefighters in the building dealing with hot spots from a fire the day before. The two other firefighters suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.
They were the 12th and 13th members of York City Fire Department to fall in the line of duty.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.