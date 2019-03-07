Buy Photo Myneca Ojo gives testimony during the second Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission hearing at York City Council Chambers Friday, June 22, 2018. The hearing was in response to allegations that she and four and other members of the Sisters in the Fairway were racially harassed during an incident at Grandview Golf Club in April. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A racist flier circulating in Hanover attacks the borough's first female African-American mayor, calling her a "shameless anti-White bigot," according to a copy obtained by The York Dispatch.

The flier accuses Hanover Mayor Myneca Ojo, who is black, of being an "ultra-left wing African feminist," who aims to replace "European Christian traditions with African sloth, thievery, violence and squalor."

Ojo said the flier, which has been sent to residents through mail, is not indicative of the community she serves.

"It's just another attempt to divide this community and to evoke fear in people when in fact the community is actually moving way beyond that type of behavior," Ojo said.

Ojo was appointed in October by borough council members to serve out the remainder of a term vacated by former Mayor Ben Adams.

The flier calls the borough council members who appointed her "Pinko-commie lib morons."

Ojo said she is running in the November election to serve out the remaining two years in the term.

Based on information in the flier, which takes aim at the borough's efforts to expand affordable housing, Ojo said she does not believe the creator is a Hanover resident.

"I have been certainly received very, very well within my community as a result of my appointment," she said.

Ojo was part of another incident in York County in April 2018 when she and four other women claim they were confronted at Grandview Golf Club by an owner and asked to leave for playing too slowly.

The flier was sent to residents, business owners and borough council members, Ojo said. The mayor said she has not received it.

The anonymous creator of the flier attempts to pit the predominantly white Hanover community against minorities, characterizing her agenda as one that's going to "curse Hanover with 'diversity' and 'inclusion.'"

The flier also suggests Ojo is intimidating police to ignore "Black Crime."

Hanover Police Chief Chad Martin said in a statement that is not true, adding that anyone who thinks a crime is being ignored should reach out to him.

"Her goal in oversight of the police department is to ensure it is the best that it can be. She is committed to learning about the police department and has professional experiences that will benefit us," he said.

Martin added that while "derogatory and unacceptable in society today," the fliers are "political propaganda" and protected by the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

The flier follows a growing pattern of racist, antisemitic and xenophobic actions across the county and nation.

In August, Ku Klux Klan fliers were left on cars parked at the Regal Cinemas in West Manchester Mall in response to the Spike Lee movie "BlacKkKlansman." The antisemitic fliers read "More Jewish Lies from Hollyweird."

In November, fliers attacking Mexican immigrants were left across the parking lot of eastern York High School after a congressional debate between Rep. Lloyd Smucker, a Republican, and his Democratic challenger Jess King.

More: Racial unrest in York County prompts political action

More: 'I felt sick': Yorkers disgusted by KKK literature in West Manchester

More: Grappling with growing hate speech across York, state and country

White supremacists propaganda efforts have exploded throughout the country, according to a report by the Anti Defamation League.

In 2018, there were 1,187 incidents reported compared to 421 in 2017, according to the ADL report. In other words, there was a 182 percent increase in reported hateful propaganda.

In terms of a response, Ojo said she believes it is best not to add "fuel to the fire."

"The flier was designed to evoke fear and we’re just simply not going to put any energy into that," she said.

— Rebecca Klar can be reached at rklar@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter @RebeccaKlar_.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/03/07/racist-flyer-attacks-hanovers-first-female-african-american-mayor/3091132002/