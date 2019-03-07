Northern York County Regional Police Officer Tanner Tyson. Courtesy of Northern Regional Police. (Photo: Submitted)

Northern York County Regional Police Officer Tanner Tyson has only been with the department for two years, but he is already making waves.

"He's just getting great results," Chief Mark Bentzel said.

On Feb. 18, Tyson was named the Officer of the Year for 2018. He led the department in numbers of incidents handled, misdemeanor/felony arrests, and summary arrests last year.

Tyson, a Spring Grove Area School District graduate, did not work with a different police department prior to joining Northern Regional in 2016.

“Well, I think that’s one of the things that’s most impressive about him, is how quickly he was able to catch on to the job and really be out there making a difference," Bentzel said.

Tyson was given the award during the department's board of commissioners meeting last month.

In a news release from Feb. 28,, the department outlined some of his achievements from last year.

In January 2018, he was recognized for missing no sick time during 2017. In June, he received two letters from residents thanking him for his actions during two separate incidents.

In 2018, he filed 119 felony/misdemeanor charges, 73 summary criminal violations, 931 traffic citations, and he made 356 traffic stops.

Additionally, he was assigned to 893 general incident and he investigated 58 traffic incidents.

Department officials said Tyson has become a role model since his hiring in November 2016.

“He really has a knack for the job," Bentzel said.

