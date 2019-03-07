Buy Photo LOGO light snow (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Up to an inch of snow could fall Friday in York.

Joe Ceru, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in State College, said a storm system is expected to hit York County late in the morning and continue through the afternoon.

"So far it looks fairly light in amounts," he said.

Temperatures are expected to be normal or above normal for the weekend. The weather service is forecasting a high of 43 on Saturday, March 9, and a high of 57 on Sunday, March 10.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/03/07/light-snow-possible-york-county-friday/3089799002/