Update 10:30 a.m.: The crash that was affecting Interstate 83 traffic in southern York County has been cleared, according to 511pa.com.

Reported earlier: A crash on Interstate 83 southbound is closing a lane Thursday morning in southern York County, according to PennDOT's traffic website, 511pa.com.

The website reported about 9:30 a.m. that a crash between mile markers 1 and 2 is restricting a lane on I-83 southbound.

At about 9:45 a.m. traffic was listed as "stop and go" in the area of the crash.

York County 911 reported the crash about 9:15 a.m.

