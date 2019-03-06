Buy Photo Several residents spoke out in objection to a liquor license transfer to create a nightclub at 1 N. George St. at a Tuesday, March 5 York City Council meeting (Photo by Rebecca Klar). (Photo: The York Dispatch)

York City residents lined up Tuesday to voice opposition to a potential nightclub opening up in the heart of the city ahead of a public hearing to debate the matter.

A handful of York City residents, including the owners of apartment units across the street from the proposed nightclub location, the former Citizen's Bank, publicly objected to Fat Daddy's owners request for a liquor license transfer during a Tuesday, March 5 city council meeting.

York City Council has yet to set a date for the public hearing on the liquor license transfer from the club located in Springettsbury, but it will likely be later this month, officials said.

While the Continental Square area is not distinctly residential, there are apartment units in the general vicinity. Patricia and Graham Will, part owners of One West development, 1 W. Market St., said there are 50 apartment units in the mixed-use building.

Buy Photo The old Citizens Bank building at 1 N. George St. in York City. (Photo: Sean Cotter / The York Dispatch)

Patricia Will said she foresees the venue bringing major issues, specifically for One West residents.

"I don't see how they'll be able to mitigate the noise sufficiently to make it peaceful for the residents," she said.

Jerri Worley, a One West resident, said she has a "front row seat to that building," adding that it's "already noisy on the square."

This past week, City Council members voiced similar concerns at a committee meeting to ones posed by residents. Council members ultimately voted to hold the hearing passed by a narrow 3-2, with council members Judy Ritter-Dickson and Edquina Washington voting against it.

On Tuesday, Worley said she's also concerned about potential security issues.

"What's that going to be in terms of cost to the city and added police protection, who pays for that? I doubt Fat Daddy's is going to be paying for police protection, outside at least," Worley said.

Matt and Sean Landis own and operate Fat Daddy's, 2510 E. Market St.

In November 2014, a 24-year-old man was shot at Fat Daddy's, at the time Springettsbury Township Police believed it to be in the parking lot, shattering his leg bone. Police said they did not think the shooting was random.

Springettsbury Township Police Sgt. Brian Wilbur said since January 2018 there have been around 48 police visits to the club. He added that most of those calls have not been major or even necessarily for nuisances.

In general, the calls to Fat Daddy's are typical "bar related stuff, nothing too crazy," Wilbur said.

The department also has a good working relationship with the owners, who, Wilbur said, are cooperative with police.

The Landis brothers are in the process of buying the former bank building off the Redevelopment Authority Board for $450,000. RDA chairman Michael black said the agreement is moving forward, but the sale is not yet complete.

At a committee meeting on Feb. 27, Matt Landis told council members the club would be "vastly different" and "more upscale" than Fat Daddy's. It would feature live music, likely until around 2 a.m., as well as lunch and dinner options.

The business model depends on the liquor license, he said.

— Rebecca Klar can be reached at rklar@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter @RebeccaKlar_.

