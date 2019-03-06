Crews responding to fire in York City
One adult and two children were displaced by a fire in the 200 block of Kurtz Avenue. John Pavoncello, 717-505-5449/@Jpavoncello
York City fire officials are responding to a blaze at a home in the 200 block of Kurtz Avenue Wednesday morning.
The fire was reported about 9:55 a.m., and as of about 10:40 a.m. more than a dozen units remained at the scene, according to York County 911.
