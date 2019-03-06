CLOSE

One adult and two children were displaced by a fire in the 200 block of Kurtz Avenue. John Pavoncello, 717-505-5449/@Jpavoncello

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

York City fire officials are responding to a blaze at a home in the 200 block of Kurtz Avenue Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported about 9:55 a.m., and as of about 10:40 a.m. more than a dozen units remained at the scene, according to York County 911.

PHOTOS: Three displaced by Kurtz Ave. fire
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

York City firefighters got a fire in the 200 block of Kurtz Ave. under control quickly, Wednesday, March 6, 2019. One adult and two children were displaced by the blaze. John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
York City firefighters got a fire in the 200 block of Kurtz Ave. under control quickly, Wednesday, March 6, 2019. One adult and two children were displaced by the blaze. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
York City Fire Captain Kevin Hotzapple helps firefighter Ken Swartz with his air pack after firefighters knocked a blaze in the 200 block of Kurtz Ave., Wednesday, March 6, 2019. One adult and two children were displaced by the blaze. John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
York City Fire Captain Kevin Hotzapple helps firefighter Ken Swartz with his air pack after firefighters knocked a blaze in the 200 block of Kurtz Ave., Wednesday, March 6, 2019. One adult and two children were displaced by the blaze. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
York City firefighters got a fire in the 200 block of Kurtz Ave. under control quickly, Wednesday, March 6, 2019. One adult and two children were displaced by the blaze. John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
York City firefighters got a fire in the 200 block of Kurtz Ave. under control quickly, Wednesday, March 6, 2019. One adult and two children were displaced by the blaze. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
York City firefighters got a fire in the 200 block of Kurtz Ave. under control quickly, Wednesday, March 6, 2019. One adult and two children were displaced by the blaze. John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
York City firefighters got a fire in the 200 block of Kurtz Ave. under control quickly, Wednesday, March 6, 2019. One adult and two children were displaced by the blaze. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
York City firefighters got a fire in the 200 block of Kurtz Ave. under control quickly, Wednesday, March 6, 2019. One adult and two children were displaced by the blaze. John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
York City firefighters got a fire in the 200 block of Kurtz Ave. under control quickly, Wednesday, March 6, 2019. One adult and two children were displaced by the blaze. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Check back later for updates.

    Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/03/06/crews-responding-fire-york-city/3078808002/