Festivities will paint the York City streets green, white and orange on Saturday, March 16 for the 36th Annual York St. Patrick's Day Parade.

The parade will kick off at 1 p.m. at the intersection of Market and Penn Streets. It will travel east on Market to the intersection of Market and Queen Street.

Volunteers stepped up to help keep the York City tradition alive after the parade committee announced in June 2018 a lack of threatened to end the parade. The support should keep the parade alive for the foreseeable future, organizers have said.

The parade will be lead by Grand Marshall Mary Yeaple — the city's special events coordinator who helped save the parade in 1991 as part of a small committee that took over the responsibility.

Even before the start of the parade, the city will be full with festive events.

Various dance groups will perform around the city including, Oh! Gill's Irish Dance team will perform at Central Market from 11 a.m. to noon, Paloma School of Irish dance at Martin Library from 11:30 a.m. to noon, Ni Riain School of Irish dance will perform at Cherry Lane from noon to 12:30 p.m. and McGinley School of Irish dance will perform at Penn Market from noon to 12:30 p.m.

Buy Photo Mary Yeaple, left, looks to son Jay and husband Rodney as they are announced as the Grand Marshal family for the 36th Annual York Saint Patrick's Day Parade, Wednesday, January 9, 2019. The parade will be held Saturday, March 16. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Road closures: During and before the parade various streets will be closed off or have parking restrictions.

Market Street will be closed from Belvidere Avenue to Penn Street starting at 10 a.m. The following streets will be closed starting at 11:30 a.m. until the end of the parade:

Market Street from Penn Street to Queen Street

George Street from Philadelphia Street to King Street

Intersecting/Cross streets will be closed beginning at 12:30 p.m.

Parking will be restricted on Market Street from Belvidere Avenue to Penn Street starting at 9 a.m., and from Penn Street to Queen Street and George Street from Philadelphia Street to King Street after 11 a.m. Any vehicle parked on these streets after the specified time will be subject to a fine and towing.

