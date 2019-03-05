A fire in a York City church caused $15,000 in damage Tuesday afternoon.

York City Fire Chief Chad Deardorff said a crews quickly cleared a fire in a rear room of the Madison Avenue Church of the Brethren at 645 Madison Ave. Tuesday, March 5.

The chief said the department is still investigating what caused the fire in what he described as a prayer room of the church.

Deardorff said crews were called to the church about 1:15 p.m.

The pastor smelled smoke, turned around and saw smoke coming from the kitchen area of the church.

Fire: He went in and opened the door to the prayer room, which is near the kitchen, and saw smoke come out, according to Deardorff.

The pastor closed the door and called 911, he said.

“He did the right thing by closing the door back up," Deardorff said, adding that closing the door prevented the fire from spreading.

A woman had been in there about an hour earlier to turn on a heating unit, but Deardorff said the heating unit was on the other side of the room from where the fire started.

“At this point I’m not positive what the issue is," Deardorff said.

He said he intends to investigate the scene more Wednesday, March 6.

It didn't take long for firefighters to have the fire under control. The chief said the fire was contained to a wall and a door.

The church will be able to operate as normal, Deardorff said.

“We’re very fortunate they were at the church and saw the smoke and were able to call it in,” he said.

No one was injured in the blaze.

