State and local police departments will be cracking down on DUI drivers in the week leading up to St. Patrick's Day.

Barbara Zortman, director for the York-based Center for Traffic Safety, said DUI enforcement efforts will begin Friday, March 8, through Sunday, March 17.

Those efforts include DUI checkpoints and roving DUI patrols.

“Anywhere, any day, including the 8th and the 17th, (there) could be a checkpoint,” Zortman said.

Roving DUI patrols, where an officer is sent out to specifically find DUI drivers, will also happen during that time period.

“It’s not just that well-lit checkpoint you have to be worried about," she said.

Zortman said the patrols won't happen at the same time as checkpoints.

She said the center's goal in informing the public ahead of time is to keep drunk drivers off the road and to teach people to take other methods of transportation when drinking.

"We want you to start learning to prepare for alternate means of travel," Zortman said.

Adams and Lancaster counties are included in the enforcement as well.

