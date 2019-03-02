PHOTOS: First snow of the year falls on York County
Fire police block the south bound lane of Edgewood Road in Springettsbury Township due to stuck vehicles, Thursday, November 14, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Fire police block the south bound lane of Edgewood Road in Springettsbury Township due to stuck vehicles, Thursday, November 14, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Cape Horn Road in York Township was closed most of the day due to a jack-knifed tractor trailer, Thursday, November 14, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Cape Horn Road in York Township was closed most of the day due to a jack-knifed tractor trailer, Thursday, November 14, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Cape Horn Road in York Township was closed most of the day due to a jack-knifed tractor trailer, Thursday, November 14, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Cape Horn Road in York Township was closed most of the day due to a jack-knifed tractor trailer, Thursday, November 14, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Cape Horn Road in York Township was closed most of the day due to a jack-knifed tractor trailer, Thursday, November 14, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Cape Horn Road in York Township was closed most of the day due to a jack-knifed tractor trailer, Thursday, November 14, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
LaAnna Walter, left, and Michele Baughman, both Salvation Army employees, brave the snow with Major Dennis Camuti during the group's Red Kettle Campaign kick-off at Continental Square Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Bell ringers will man red kettles stationed in 20 prominent locations throughout York County until December 24. Donations received during the campaign will fund Salvation Army services and programs. Bill Kalina photo
LaAnna Walter, left, and Michele Baughman, both Salvation Army employees, brave the snow with Major Dennis Camuti during the group's Red Kettle Campaign kick-off at Continental Square Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Bell ringers will man red kettles stationed in 20 prominent locations throughout York County until December 24. Donations received during the campaign will fund Salvation Army services and programs. Bill Kalina photo
Salvation Army Director of Development Brittanee Varano shares an umbrella during the group's Red Kettle Campaign kick-off at Continental Square Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Bell ringers will man red kettles stationed in 20 prominent locations throughout York County until December 24 during the campaign. Donations received will fund Salvation Army services and programs in the county. Bill Kalina photo
Salvation Army Director of Development Brittanee Varano shares an umbrella during the group's Red Kettle Campaign kick-off at Continental Square Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Bell ringers will man red kettles stationed in 20 prominent locations throughout York County until December 24 during the campaign. Donations received will fund Salvation Army services and programs in the county. Bill Kalina photo
Tracy Camuti holds an umbrella for her mother, Salvation Army Major Erma Camuti, during the group's Red Kettle Campaign kick-off at Continental Square Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Bell ringers will man red kettles stationed in 20 prominent locations throughout York County until December 24 during the campaign. Donations will fund Salvation Army services and programs in the county. Bill Kalina photo
Tracy Camuti holds an umbrella for her mother, Salvation Army Major Erma Camuti, during the group's Red Kettle Campaign kick-off at Continental Square Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Bell ringers will man red kettles stationed in 20 prominent locations throughout York County until December 24 during the campaign. Donations will fund Salvation Army services and programs in the county. Bill Kalina photo
Rosie Nowak, 4, spreads salt while clearing sidewalks with her mother Ellie and brother Anthony, 2, outside their home along Hamilton Ave. in York City Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Ellie said it was her children's first snow shoveling experience. Parts of York County could get as much as 6-7 inches of snow according to forecasters. Bill Kalina photo
Rosie Nowak, 4, spreads salt while clearing sidewalks with her mother Ellie and brother Anthony, 2, outside their home along Hamilton Ave. in York City Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Ellie said it was her children's first snow shoveling experience. Parts of York County could get as much as 6-7 inches of snow according to forecasters. Bill Kalina photo
Anthony Nowak, 2, takes a turn shoveling along with his mother Ellie, background, and sister Rosie, not pictured, outside their home along Hamilton Ave. in York City Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Ellie said it was her children's first snow shoveling experience. Parts of York County could get as much as 6-7 inches of snow according to forecasters. Bill Kalina photo
Anthony Nowak, 2, takes a turn shoveling along with his mother Ellie, background, and sister Rosie, not pictured, outside their home along Hamilton Ave. in York City Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Ellie said it was her children's first snow shoveling experience. Parts of York County could get as much as 6-7 inches of snow according to forecasters. Bill Kalina photo
Ellie Nowak and her son Anthony, 2, clear sidewalks outside their home along Hamilton Ave. in York City Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Ellie said it was Anthony and her daughter Rosie's first snow shoveling experience. Parts of York County could get as much as 6-7 inches of snow according to forecasters. Bill Kalina photo
Ellie Nowak and her son Anthony, 2, clear sidewalks outside their home along Hamilton Ave. in York City Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Ellie said it was Anthony and her daughter Rosie's first snow shoveling experience. Parts of York County could get as much as 6-7 inches of snow according to forecasters. Bill Kalina photo
Rosie Nowak, 4, learns how to shovel with her mother Ellie outside their home along Hamilton Ave. in York City Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Ellie said it was Rosie and her brother Anthony's first snow shoveling experience. Parts of York County could get as much as 6-7 inches of snow according to forecasters. Bill Kalina photo
Rosie Nowak, 4, learns how to shovel with her mother Ellie outside their home along Hamilton Ave. in York City Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Ellie said it was Rosie and her brother Anthony's first snow shoveling experience. Parts of York County could get as much as 6-7 inches of snow according to forecasters. Bill Kalina photo
Anthony Nowak, 2, spreads salt while clearing sidewalks with his mother Ellie, background, and sister Rosie, 4, outside their home along Hamilton Ave. in York City Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Ellie said it was her children's first snow shoveling experience. Parts of York County could get as much as 6-7 inches of snow according to forecasters. Bill Kalina photo
Anthony Nowak, 2, spreads salt while clearing sidewalks with his mother Ellie, background, and sister Rosie, 4, outside their home along Hamilton Ave. in York City Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Ellie said it was her children's first snow shoveling experience. Parts of York County could get as much as 6-7 inches of snow according to forecasters. Bill Kalina photo
Rosie Nowak, 4, clearins sidewalks with her mother Ellie and brother Anthony, 2, outside their home along Hamilton Ave. in York City Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Ellie said it was her children's first snow shoveling experience. Parts of York County could get as much as 6-7 inches of snow according to forecasters. Bill Kalina photo
Rosie Nowak, 4, clearins sidewalks with her mother Ellie and brother Anthony, 2, outside their home along Hamilton Ave. in York City Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Ellie said it was her children's first snow shoveling experience. Parts of York County could get as much as 6-7 inches of snow according to forecasters. Bill Kalina photo
    York County may see 4 to 6 inches of snow on Sunday, March 3 into early Monday, March 4 with snow totals likely to vary across the area, according to the National Weather Service at State College. 

    Snow is expected to spread across the state, beginning midday Sunday and continue into early Monday morning, said meteorologist John Banghoff. 

    Heavy snowfall of 1 to 2 inches an hour is expected to continue until around 1 or 2 a.m., he said. 

    Parts of the state will see more rain than snow, but it's uncertain where that line will fall, he said. 

    "York is in a sort of transition zone where easily we could see a little more than the 4 to 6 inches or a little less, it all depends on where that rain snow line sets up on early afternoon," Banghoff said. 

    Unlike other recent storms, meteorologists are not expected any freezing rain, ice or sleet on Sunday. 

    With snow expected to stop early Monday morning, it may have little impact on morning commutes, Banghoff said. There should be time for major roads to be cleared, but side roads and parts of the county that see larger snowfall totals may have some issues, he added. 

    Sunday probably won't put an end to the winter storms, he added. One or two more are expected the following weekend.

    By mid March, the tables may start to flip, he said.

    "Perhaps by St. Patricks' Day we'll see some 60s and maybe finally kiss winter goodbye," he said. 

