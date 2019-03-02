York County may see 4 to 6 inches of snow on Sunday, March 3 into early Monday, March 4 with snow totals likely to vary across the area, according to the National Weather Service at State College.

Snow is expected to spread across the state, beginning midday Sunday and continue into early Monday morning, said meteorologist John Banghoff.

Heavy snowfall of 1 to 2 inches an hour is expected to continue until around 1 or 2 a.m., he said.

Parts of the state will see more rain than snow, but it's uncertain where that line will fall, he said.

"York is in a sort of transition zone where easily we could see a little more than the 4 to 6 inches or a little less, it all depends on where that rain snow line sets up on early afternoon," Banghoff said.

Unlike other recent storms, meteorologists are not expected any freezing rain, ice or sleet on Sunday.

With snow expected to stop early Monday morning, it may have little impact on morning commutes, Banghoff said. There should be time for major roads to be cleared, but side roads and parts of the county that see larger snowfall totals may have some issues, he added.

Sunday probably won't put an end to the winter storms, he added. One or two more are expected the following weekend.

By mid March, the tables may start to flip, he said.

"Perhaps by St. Patricks' Day we'll see some 60s and maybe finally kiss winter goodbye," he said.

