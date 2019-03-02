CLOSE Local landmark, The Haines Shoe House, has opened for the season. Wochit

The owner of a historic York County shoe store died unexpectedly Thursday, Feb. 28, according to a statement on the store's Facebook page.

Since 2015, Melanie Schmuck has owned and operated The Haines Shoe House, a shoe-shaped store in Hellam Township dating back to 1948. Schmuck succumbed to "health complications," the post said.

"This is the best job I've ever had. I just love meeting all the cool people from around the world," Schmuck told The York Dispatch in 2016.

“It’s just too cool. We had people from 30 different countries and 48 of the states come last year. If we had two families coming from Qatar, then we’re doing something right. Our customers are the ones that keep this alive for us," she said.

Melanie Schmuck, owner of the historic Haines Shoe House, died on Feb. 28. (Photo courtesy of The Haines Shoe House). (Photo: Submitted)

The shoe house is more than a store — it's a historic landmark that offers guided tours and locally made ice cream. It opens at the end of each March, and remains open through October.

Schmuck was loved back from the job she left behind. In a Facebook post, the shoe house stated the owner was "so very special to so many."

"A beauty inside and out that was loved by all. Melanie Schmuck glowed with life and energy," the post continues.

Schmuck leaves behind her husband, Jeff, and twin sister, Mary, according to the Facebook post.

More: Haines Shoe House opens for season

In a separate post, Jeff Schmuck said his wife was his rock, soul mate, teammate, best friend and love of his life.

"She is the only person that can make me smile and cry at the same time just glancing at her picture. I will always love you for ever and ever," he said.

A celebration of Schmuck's life will be held at mt. Pisgah Trinity UMC, 5615 Mt. Pisgah Road, on Saturday, March 9. A casual visitation with family will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a service to follow. All are welcome, according to the Facebook post.

— Rebecca Klar can be reached at rklar@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter @RebeccaKlar_.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/03/02/melanie-schmuck-owner-haines-shoe-house-dies/3039356002/