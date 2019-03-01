Buy Photo A Springettsbury Township snow plow clears snow from the intersection of Kingston and Edgewood Road, Wednesday, March 21, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Several York County schools will be opening late because of snow Friday, March 1.

The following schools will open late Friday:

Central York School District: Two-hour delay

Dallastown Area School District: Two-hour delay

Dover Area School District: Three-hour delay

Eastern York School District: Two-hour delay

Hanover Public School District: Two-hour delay

Northeastern School District:Two-hour delay

Northern York County School District: Two-hour delay

Red Lion Area School District: Two-hour delay

Southeastern School District: Two-hour delay

Southern York County School District: Two-hour delay

Spring Grove Area School District: Two-hour delay

West Shore School District: Two-hour delay

West York School District: Two-hour delay

York City School District: Two-hour delay

York Suburban School District: Two-hour delay

York Catholic High School: Two-hour delay

Additionally, York College will operate on a two-hour delay schedule.

