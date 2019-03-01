York County schools delayed Friday
Several York County schools will be opening late because of snow Friday, March 1.
The following schools will open late Friday:
Central York School District: Two-hour delay
Dallastown Area School District: Two-hour delay
Dover Area School District: Three-hour delay
Eastern York School District: Two-hour delay
Hanover Public School District: Two-hour delay
Northeastern School District:Two-hour delay
Northern York County School District: Two-hour delay
Red Lion Area School District: Two-hour delay
Southeastern School District: Two-hour delay
Southern York County School District: Two-hour delay
Spring Grove Area School District: Two-hour delay
West Shore School District: Two-hour delay
West York School District: Two-hour delay
York City School District: Two-hour delay
York Suburban School District: Two-hour delay
York Catholic High School: Two-hour delay
Additionally, York College will operate on a two-hour delay schedule.
