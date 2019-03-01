Winter weather advisory issued for Friday night
The reprieve from winter weather Friday will be short-lived.
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory starting 8 p.m. Friday, March 1, and going until 7 a.m. Saturday, March 2.
Mixed precipitation and about 2 to 3 inches of snow are expected Friday into Saturday, according to the weather service.
There is also potential for a light glaze of ice Friday into Saturday.
The weather service in State College reported between 3 and 4 inches of snowfall in York County Friday morning.
There is also a 90 percent chance of rain or snow Sunday, March 3.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/03/01/winter-weather-advisory-issued-friday-night/3029420002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.