Snow falls in York City, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018.

The reprieve from winter weather Friday will be short-lived.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory starting 8 p.m. Friday, March 1, and going until 7 a.m. Saturday, March 2.

Mixed precipitation and about 2 to 3 inches of snow are expected Friday into Saturday, according to the weather service.

There is also potential for a light glaze of ice Friday into Saturday.

The weather service in State College reported between 3 and 4 inches of snowfall in York County Friday morning.

There is also a 90 percent chance of rain or snow Sunday, March 3.

