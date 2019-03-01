Buy Photo LOGO police fire (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A York County man died Thursday morning during an industrial incident in Lancaster County.

Lancaster City Police said in a news release that 55-year-old Dave Burton, of Felton, died after he was pinned underneath a forklift Thursday, Feb. 28.

Police were sent to Kunzler & Co. in the 600 block of Manor Street about 10:50 a.m. Thursday for a report of someone pinned under a piece of equipment.

Emergency responders were attempted to revive Burton, but were unsuccessful and he died at the scene. Burton, police said, had injuries to his head and body.

Burton, an employee of Eastern Lift Truck Co. Inc., was there to repair an electric fork lift.

Two employees found Burton pinned under the forklift, and they used a second forklift to free him, police said.

The incident was determined to be a workplace fatality, and no criminal activity or intent was found, according to the release. The department is not conducting additional investigation.

Eastern Lift Truck Co. Inc. has a location in Manchester Township, according to its website. The company offers new and used forklifts, as well as the customer service for the vehicles.

Kunzler & Co., according to its website, is a meat manufacturer.

