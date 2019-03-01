Crash cleared on I-83
Update 7:55 a.m.: The crash scene has been cleared, according to 511pa.com.
The website reported there are still some residual delays from the crash.
Reported earlier: A crash on Interstate 83 in northern York County is affecting traffic Friday morning.
PennDOT's traffic website 511pa.com reported a multi-vehicle crash on I-83 northbound at Exit 34, Valley Green, about 6 a.m. Friday, March 1.
A northbound lane between Exit 33, Yocumtown, and Exit 34 was closed about 7:35 a.m., according to 511pa.com.
The website reported traffic between "stop and go" and "heavy" from Exit 28, Strinestown, to Exit 33 at about 7:35 a.m.
