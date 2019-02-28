Buy Photo LOGO light snow (Photo: The York Dispatch)

York County residents could see snowfall twice in the next few days.

Craig Evanego, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in State College, said snow is expected to fall late Thursday, Feb. 28, into the morning of Friday, March 1, and it is possible that snow could return Sunday, March 3.

The weather service is anticipating 1 to 3 inches of snow for York County on Friday.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for York County starting at 1 a.m. until 8 a.m. Friday.

Forecasters said there is an 80 percent chance of precipitation Sunday night, too.

Weekend: Evanego said the snow will likely stop late Friday morning. Lingering drizzle could stick around into Friday afternoon.

"(It will) probably be enough that it may disrupt the morning commute a little bit," he said.

Evanego said there could be some drizzle or flurries Friday into Saturday, March 2.

There could be snow or rain again Sunday, March 3.

“Right now there’s a lot of uncertainty," Evanego said Thursday morning.

What exactly will fall, and how much of it will hit York County, wasn't known Thursday.

"That'll get clearer as it gets a little bit closer," he said.

The potential rain or snow could happen later Sunday into Sunday night.

The weather service is expecting a high of 39 and a low of 32 Friday, and a high of 41 and a low of 27 Sunday.

