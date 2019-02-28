Buy Photo A New Voting Systems Expo hosted by the Pennsylvania Department of State took place at Dickinson College Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Pennsylvania counties are preparing to replace voting machinesÂ afterÂ Gov. Tom Wolf in April mandatedÂ that voting machines used in the state have a verifiable paper trail. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

The African-American Leadership Roundtable will host a forum to give York City Council and York County Board of Commissioners candidates a chance to make themselves known to voters.

The free event will take place 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, at the Zion United Church of Christ at 100 Lafayette St., according to a press release. WGAL-TV news anchor Ron Martin will host the event.

The roundtable, which began in 1999, is a group of African-American educators, community activists and members of the Black Ministers Association of York, said Barry Freeland, a group member and program manager at Crispus Attucks.

"This is an effort to get the African-American community involved in the political process, enhance voter turnout and identify political candidates," he said.

The group doesn't endorse candidates, and it isn't going to limit discussion to racial issues. Candidates will also be able to talk about life experiences, their political platforms and key issues.

There are eight commissioner candidates, one of whom is African-American — Karen Crosby, one of the five women who had the cops called on them twice at Grandview Golf Course in Dover Township last year.

There is just one new candidate for York City Council so far, which is Latinos Unidos of York Chairman Lou Rivera. Two of the African-American councilwomen, Sandie Walker and Edquina Washington, are running for re-election, as his Michael Buckingham

