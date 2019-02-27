Buy Photo Droplets of wash are added to the blood sample on the free HIV testing device by Linkage to Coverage Coordinator Tadd Hoffman, of Family First Health, at Minnich's Pharmacy in Spring Garden Township, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Free HIV testing and counseling will be available in York City on Monday, March 11, in honor of National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day.

Tests will be offered from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the City of York Health Bureau, 435 W. Philadelphia St.

All testing is free and confidential. Walk-ins are welcome.

The bureau is hosting the event in partnership with the Crispus Attucks Center.

In 2017, 38,739 people received an HIV diagnosis in the United States, according to the health bureau release. Of those diagnosed, 4,008 were black women, 1,058 were Hispanic women and 999 were white women, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

For more information, call 717-849-2299.

