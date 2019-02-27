Buy Photo York High vs Muhlenberg in the District 3 Class 5-A boy's basketball semifinal game, Monday, February 25, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The next York High basketball game will be closed to the public and played at an earlier time, according to the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association.

The PIAA said the District III Class 5A boy basketball third-place championship game between William Penn and Northern York will be played at William Penn High School at 4 p.m. Thursday and tickets will not be sold at the gate.

The game was initially scheduled for 7 p.m.

Erin James, district spokeswoman, declined immediate comment when reached the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 27.

Thursday's change comes days after an altercation inside a game led to four adults being charged.

York City School District said in a news release that that four adults were charged following a fight at York High's semifinal game against Muhlenberg Monday, Feb. 25.

The district's police department charged the four of them, and they will be filing a charge of disorderly conduct against a Muhlenberg student as well.

Charges against one York High student were referred to the York City Police Department, the release states.

None of the six mentioned in the release were named. They are all banned from attending future district sporting events. Two other Muhlenberg students are banned as well.

The district said the incident was brought under control quickly by security staff.

York High lost 66 to 63.

None



