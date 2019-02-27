York City (Photo: York City)

York City curbside customers can start placing yard waste at designated pick up points on normal recycling days beginning Monday, March 4, weather permitting, the city announced.

During the yard waste season, March 4 to Dec. 10, all yard waste must be kept separate from normal trash.

Yard waste must be prepared in the following ways, according to a city release:

Brush: Branches, no more than 4 inches in diameter, must be bundled. Branches can be placed in authorized yellow yard waste cans, a maximum of 4 pounds. No yard waste or branches should extend above the rim of cans or bags.

Garden residue: Leaves, prunings and garden residue can be collected, but not grass clippings. These items may be placed in biodegradable kraft paper bags, a maximum of 40 pounds, or in authorized yellow yard waste cans.

Plastic bags: Plastic bags are not allowed for yard waste and will not be collected. Yard waste cans should not be lined with bags.

Grass clippings: Grass clippings can be placed with regular trash and count toward the normal trash bag limit.

The yard waste site will be open to York City customers only. It is open the first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., April through December weather permitting. Customers must provide proof of customer status or residency.

Violators will be prosecuted under the local ordinance for illegal dumping and may be fined up to $600.

