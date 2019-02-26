Bruce Vick was appointed West York mayor by council at a Monday, Feb. 26 meeting (Photo courtesy of Bruce Vick). (Photo: Submitted)

West York Borough appointed a new mayor on Monday, Feb. 25 to fill the remainder of a term vacated by Shawn Mauck in January.

The borough's new mayor is Bruce Vick. He will serve until Dec. 31, 2019.

"I’m your typical, average guy with no political aspirations who just thought that I would like to be able to do something and give back to my community a little bit," Vick said.

Vick beat out five other candidates in a 5-1 vote, with council Vice President Brian Wilson — also a mayoral candidate — abstaining, Mauck said.

Vick has lived in the borough for 25 years. He initially strayed away from a run, stating he's "not interested at all with the way politics are nowadays." However, as an active member of the borough community, other residents suggested he give it a shot, Vick said.

After weighing the pros and cons, Vick decided to give it a go.

He plans to work with council and borough government to help bring West York back to "what it once was before," by enticing businesses to open up and creating affordable housing, he said.

Vick manages a transportation company based a couple blocks outside of West York. He has also served 25 years as a committee member, and three times as chairman, of the local chapter of Ducks Unlimited, a national nonprofit conservation organization.

Mauck announced on Jan. 13 in a Facebook post that he would be stepping down as mayor, to take over as interim borough manager — a position he said is a better opportunity to use his skills. Under state law, Mauck can not simultaneously serve in both positions.

Council member Alan Vandersloot previously said three candidates were being considered for the full time position. The borough contracted the Center for Excellence in Local Government at Albright College in Berks County to vet applicants.

Mauck said the council will tentatively vote on a candidate at its March 4 meeting.

Buy Photo West York Mayor Shawn Mauck gives his report during the Borough Council meeting, Monday, July 2, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Mauck is also serving as the borough secretary, zoning officer and treasurer. It is common throughout West York history for one individual to serve those positions simultaneously, Mauck said.

As interim manager, Mauck is being paid $30 per hour for 40 hours a week, which amounts to $62,400 a year, without benefits. The advertised salary for the manger potion is $50,000 to $60,000 a year with benefits.

