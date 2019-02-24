Local obituaries for Sunday, Feb. 24
Barr, Kathleen
Covert, Maravene
Eckersley, Barbara
Forjan, James
Free, William
Geiman, Helga
Helfrich, Donald
Helring, Verna
Hueter, Robert
Hunter, Maxine
Kailian, Nourhan
Klinedinst, Norma
McCormick, Robert
Miller, Charles
Miller, Charlotte
Rudacille, Virginia
Sterner, Mamie
Turner, Barbara
Wirick, Leonard
