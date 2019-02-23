police logo (Photo11: John A. Pavoncello)

Hanover Borough Police Department arrested a Hanover man about 4:30 a.m.on Saturday, Feb. 23 after two residents were found in or near their borough home with stab wounds, according to a police release.

Brandon Lee Moorefield, 25, is charged for the alleged home invasion and assault in the first block of College Avenue, according to police.

Officers, dispatched for a disturbance, arrived to find a 25-year-old Hanover man inside the home with stab wounds. Police followed a "blood trail leading from the house" to find a 21-year-old Hanover woman with stab wounds in the 300 bock of North Forney Avenue, according to the report.

The man sustained serious injuries, and the woman sustained non-life threatening injures after the alleged attack, police said. Both were taken to an area hospital.

The wounded male alleged Moorefield stabbed him, police said. An investigation showed Moorefield "forcibly took" the stabbed woman and fled on foot, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hanover Borough Police Department at 717-637-5575 or through York County 911.

