A former York City factory is getting a face-lift by developers looking to renovate the dated site into a mixed use facility.

The former Pewtarex Foundry, 145 N. Hartley St., was purchased by Royal Square Development & Construction in 2017. RSDC plans to settle on purchasing the adjacent 475 W. Philadelphia St. lot at the end of the month, said said Dylan Bauer, RSDC president of development.

"These spaces are very dramatic and these properties are able to attract higher quality talented employees because of the environment of the work space," said Ben Chairo, senior brokerage advisor at True Commercial.

The buildings, listed by True Commercial Real Estate for sale, lease or built to suit, are two of the last buildings in the York Industrial Plaza.

A rendering of the former Pewtarex Foundry shows a possible outcome after a renovation project (photo courtesy of Royal Square Development & Construction). (Photo11: Submitted)

"It's exciting that we've come that far. In the city, just five years ago, there was a lot more opportunity," Bauer said.

Royal Square hasn't identified an end user yet, but the space could be home to a wide range of uses — including office flex space, entertainment or apartments.

"It's fresh and new mixed with the old," Chairo said, noting the exposed brick and good natural lighting. "A lot of younger employees out of college are looking for that because it feels like larger cities."

The downtown location offers walking distance areas for lunch and happy hours, Chairo said.

A rendering of a potential office space inside the former Pewtarex Foundry building (photo courtesy of Royal Square Development & Construction). (Photo11: Submitted)

Royal Square gutted the property, which had served as the Pewtarex Foundry since the 1960s, Bauer said.

All non-essential, non-reusable or non-original features were removed, he said.

In October 2018, RSDC sponsored a Downtown Inc's annual masquerade ball at the Foundry, showing it's potential for new use.

More than 500 people attended, Bauer said.

The lot is located in the WeCo district of downtown York, just west across the Codorus Creek. It sits less than 2 miles from Route 30.

Sale price and lease rates are negotiable, according to the listing.

"There's not very many remaining buildings that can be re-purposed in York City," Chairo said. "I think this is really a phenomenal opportunity."

— Rebecca Klar can be reached at rklar@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter @RebeccaKlar_.

