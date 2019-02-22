CLOSE The York County Food Bank is seeking donations as it braces for impact of shutdown on community. York Dispatch

York County Food Bank is partnering with Community Aid in Hanover for the second time to host a food drive from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 27.

The food drive at Community Aid, 793 Baltimore St., Hanover, will benefit the York County Food Bank. Only nonperishable items will be accepted.

The food drive will help restock the York County Food Bank shelves during a slow time of year for food drives, according to a release.

Anyone donating five nonperishable food items will receive a $5 gift card to use on any day at Community Aid.

