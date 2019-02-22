Buy Photo LOGO emergency (Photo11: The York Dispatch)

An active shooter drill will be held Monday morning at a Penn Township WellSpan health facility.

Penn Township Police said officers will be joined by other emergency responders for a joint-training active shooter drill at the WellSpan Health and Surgery Center at 1227 Baltimore Street on Monday, Feb. 25.

The drill at the unopened facility is expected to go from 9 a.m. until noon.

WellSpan spokesman Ryan Coyle said the building is expected to open in March, and the building is being used as a means to conduct the training.

Those participating in the event will be staged on the property.

Police ask people not to call 911 about the training. York County 911 is aware of the training.

