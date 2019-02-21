Barbara Bair (Photo11: Submitted)

If York County Treasurer Barbara Bair wins her recently announced re-election bid, she would surpass two decades as the county's financial bookkeeper.

The Republican from Lower Windsor Township announced in a Thursday, Feb. 21, press release she is running for a sixth term. She already has an endorsement from the York County Republican Committee.

"My continual focus is to keep bottom-line costs low for the taxpayers of York County by working with the county commissioners, fellow row offices and all county departments,” Bair said. "... We have had many successes and continue to offer innovative solutions that increase services to our citizens and improve the county’s financial health."

Since taking the position in 2000, Bair has been an advocate for the diversification of county pension investments. She's managed more than $7 billion throughout her time in office, according to the release. She collected and receipted more than $534 million last year alone.

Bair also boasts the county's lead in the sale of lifetime dog licenses — the office approved roughly 4,500 licenses last year and processed another 37,047 annual regular and senior licenses.

But her service doesn't end at the county-level specifically. She's the treasurer of Red Lion Grange No. 1781; assistant secretary to the Susquehanna Senior Center Board; treasurer and lifetime member of the Conservation Society of York County; and treasurer of the Pennsylvania State Association of Elected County Officials.

Bair also is a member of the York County Retirement Board; Depository Board; Finance Committee; and Budget Team.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.

CLOSE Meet our staff: Logan Hullinger John Pavoncello, The York Dispatch

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/02/21/york-county-treasurer-barbara-bair-seeks-sixth-term/2939861002/