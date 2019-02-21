Firefighters on Thursday battled a mobile-home blaze in the 800 block of Taylor Road in Lower Windsor Township that reportedly killed four of the family's pets.

Crews were called there at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, according to the York County 911 Center.

At 3:15 p.m., a 911 supervisor said they had received no reports of injuries from the scene.

Buy Photo Firefighters battle a mobile-home blaze in Lower WindsorTownship, Thursday, February 21, 2019.A family of five were displaced. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo11: The York Dispatch)

It appears the home sustained heavy damage.

John Delauter, who is the boss of the two adults who lived in the home, came to the scene Thursday. He said the two adults lived there with three children.

The family appears to have lost three dogs and a cat in the blaze, according to Delauter.

A team from the American Red Cross/Greater Pennsylvania Region was called in to help the displaced family, according to the 911 center.

