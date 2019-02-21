Five goats and 11 chickens perished when a barn in North Codorus Township caught on fire Wednesday.

Two animals, a pony and a goat, survived the blaze, according to a fire official.

North Codorus Township Assistant Fire Chief Marvin Stine said crews were called to a barn in the 2400 block of Clearview Lane about noon Wednesday, Feb. 20.

The homeowners, a husband and wife, called the fire in.

Stine said they were in the kitchen making lunch when they saw their barn ablaze.

“We got there with the first engine; it was fully involved," Stine said Thursday, Feb. 21.

Buy Photo Remnants of a barn are demolished as fire crews finish their work on Clearview Lane in North Codorus Township, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo11: The York Dispatch)

Fire: Stine said the wife managed to get the pony and the goat out when crews arrived. The goat was taken to a nearby animal hospital, he said.

The assistant chief estimated it took about 50 firefighters an hour and a half to get the blaze under control.

While the fire was happening, York County was in the middle of a winter storm, which caused difficulty for some tankers trying to reach the property. Stine said it didn't affect their efforts too much because the barn wasn't salvageable at that point.

He said crews could not even enter the building, so they had to fight the fire from the outside.

“It was just a surround and drown at that point," he said.

Stine said crews cleared the scene about 4:30 p.m. but returned again about 6 p.m. after some of the wood in the barn burned again.

He estimated the damage at $90,000. Stine said that is mostly from the contents of the barn, which he said included tools.

On Thursday afternoon, Stine said the cause of the fire was still under investigation. A state police fire marshal is investigating.

“I don’t think it’s suspicious," he said of the cause.

No humans were injured in the blaze.

— Reach Christopher Dornblaser at cdornblaser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @YDDornblaser.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/02/21/animals-killed-n-codorus-twp-barn-fire/2939128002/