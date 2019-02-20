Buy Photo York City Council voted to discharge a York City Police officer during a Tuesday, Feb. 19 meeting (Photo by Rebecca Klar) (Photo11: The York Dispatch)

A York City Police officer was fired for multiple charges of misconduct, according to a York City Council resolution.

Officer Michael Roosen's termination was recommended by Police Chief Troy Bankert based upon "the seriousness of his actions and consideration of his prior discipline," according to a resolution approved Tuesday, Feb. 19 by the City Council.

Council members voted 4-0 in favor of Roosen's termination. Council Vice President Sandie Walker abstained, saying she was out of the country and missed the Monday, Feb. 18, executive session held to discuss the matter.

An internal investigation and trial board hearing upheld multiple charges of misconduct against Roosen, according to the resolution.

York City Detective Jeremy Mayer, who serves as president of the White Rose Fraternal Order of Police, said the union will appeal the termination and fight to get Roosen’s job back.

On advice of labor law counsel, the city will "not expand on specifics of the termination of Officer Roosen because he retains appeal rights and we do not want any comments to interfere with that process," said city spokesman Philip Given.

According to a police union statement, "Roosen is a dedicated officer to the City of York and has put himself in harm's way on many occasions. Roosen's actions during this incident were not excessive and completely reasonable which did not place anyone in any risk of injury."

"Furthermore, he successfully prevented any potential injury to others. We look forward to having Officer Roosen reinstated after arbitration," the statement continues.

Council President Henry Nixon said council members would not comment further on the firing.

Councilman Michael Buckingham said on Wednesday, Feb. 20, members could not discuss the details surrounding Roosen's termination.

Councilwomen Judy Ritter-Dickson, Edquina Washington and Sandie Walker were not immediately available for comment on Wednesday.

The York Dispatch filed a Right to Know Request for any severance agreement or other documents regarding Roosen's discharge.

Unrelated business: Also during the meeting, council unanimously appointed Chad Deardorff York City Fire chief, effective Feb. 28. Deardorff will receive an annual salary of $106,452.

More: Some in York County may see refunds dip under new federal tax law

More: 'An honor': York City fire chief retires after 28 years with the department

More: York City to launch community ecosystem initiative

Council also unanimously approved a $125,000 WellSpan grant to cover salaries for community ecosystem coordinators. The community ecosystem initiative is Mayor Michael Helfrich's plan to improve city issues by breaking York City into smaller neighborhoods, each with an assigned coordinator.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/02/20/york-city-fires-cop-misconduct/2925723002/