York County is in the midst of heavy snowfall, and some speed limit reductions have been applied to Interstate 83 and Route 30.

The county is expecting 4 to 7 inches of snow and sleet Wednesday, Feb. 20. The following travel restrictions have been set as of 10 a.m.:

I-83 northbound has a reduced speed limit of 45 mph beginning at the Maryland state line through Dauphin County.

Route 30 eastbound has a reduced speed limit of 45 mph in York and Lancaster counties.

