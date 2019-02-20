Speed restrictions set for I-83, Rt. 30 amid winter storm
York County is in the midst of heavy snowfall, and some speed limit reductions have been applied to Interstate 83 and Route 30.
The county is expecting 4 to 7 inches of snow and sleet Wednesday, Feb. 20. The following travel restrictions have been set as of 10 a.m.:
- I-83 northbound has a reduced speed limit of 45 mph beginning at the Maryland state line through Dauphin County.
- Route 30 eastbound has a reduced speed limit of 45 mph in York and Lancaster counties.
Check back for updates throughout the day.
— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.
