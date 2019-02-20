Buy Photo Carson Lehman, 14 at left, and brother Josh, 15, help neighbor Brennen Heinderer, 15, clear his driveway of snow on Forest Lane in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, February 20, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo11: The York Dispatch)

These York County schools have closed or delayed classes for Thursday, Feb. 21, because of winter weather:

Central York School District - two-hour delay

Dallastown Area School District - two-hour delay

Dover Area School District - two-hour delay

Eastern York School District - two-hour delay

Hanover Public School District - two-hour delay

Red Lion School District - two-hour delay

Southeastern School District - two-hour delay

Southern York County School District - two-hour delay

South Western Area School District - two-hour delay

Northeastern School District - two-hour delay

Northern York County School District - two-hour delay

Spring Grove Area School District - two-hour delay

West Shore School District - two-hour delay

West York Area School District - two-hour delay

York City School District - two-hour delay

York Suburban School District - two-hour delay

York County School of Technology - two-hour delay

