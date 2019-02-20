LinkedIn11COMMENT11MORE11

These York County schools have closed or delayed classes for Thursday, Feb. 21, because of winter weather: 

Central York School District - two-hour delay

Dallastown Area School District - two-hour delay

Dover Area School District - two-hour delay

Eastern York School District - two-hour delay

Hanover Public School District - two-hour delay

Red Lion School District - two-hour delay

Southeastern School District - two-hour delay

Southern York County School District - two-hour delay

South Western Area School District - two-hour delay 

Northeastern School District - two-hour delay

Northern York County School District - two-hour delay

Spring Grove Area School District - two-hour delay

West Shore School District - two-hour delay

West York Area School District - two-hour delay

York City School District - two-hour delay

York Suburban School District - two-hour delay

York County School of Technology - two-hour delay

— Email your school closing or delay to news@yorkdispatch.com

