All York County school districts on 2-hour delay Thursday
These York County schools have closed or delayed classes for Thursday, Feb. 21, because of winter weather:
Central York School District - two-hour delay
Dallastown Area School District - two-hour delay
Dover Area School District - two-hour delay
Eastern York School District - two-hour delay
Hanover Public School District - two-hour delay
Red Lion School District - two-hour delay
Southeastern School District - two-hour delay
Southern York County School District - two-hour delay
South Western Area School District - two-hour delay
Northeastern School District - two-hour delay
Northern York County School District - two-hour delay
Spring Grove Area School District - two-hour delay
West Shore School District - two-hour delay
West York Area School District - two-hour delay
York City School District - two-hour delay
York Suburban School District - two-hour delay
York County School of Technology - two-hour delay
