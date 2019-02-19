Winter storm: Most York County school districts, city offices closed Wednesday
These York County schools have closed or delayed classes for Wednesday, Feb. 20, because of winter weather:
Central York School District - closed
Dallastown Area School District - closed
Eastern York School District - closed
Hanover Public School District - closed
Red Lion School District - closed
Southeastern School District - closed
Southern York County School District - closed
Northeastern School District - closed
Northern York County School District - closed
Spring Grove Area School District - closed
West Shore School District - closed
West York Area School District - closed
York City School District - closed
York Suburban School District - closed
York County School of Technology - closed
More: Latest forecast: 4-6 inches of snow and sleet for York County Wednesday
Government offices:
York City - City Hall closed, liberal leave for "Non-required Hazardous Condition Personnel City-wide. ... All questions regarding an employee’s status as required or non-required personnel should be directed to their immediate supervisor."
— Email your school closing or delay to news@yorkdispatch.com
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.