Buy Photo J. Daniel Enterprises employee Nicholas Wilson clears the sidewalk on West Market Street in York City Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. Forecasters say a mix of sleet, snow and rain is on tap for the area into Tuesday. Bill Kalina photo (Photo11: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

These York County schools have closed or delayed classes for Wednesday, Feb. 20, because of winter weather:

Central York School District - closed

Dallastown Area School District - closed

Eastern York School District - closed

Hanover Public School District - closed

Red Lion School District - closed

Southeastern School District - closed

Southern York County School District - closed

Northeastern School District - closed

Northern York County School District - closed

Spring Grove Area School District - closed

West Shore School District - closed

West York Area School District - closed

York City School District - closed

York Suburban School District - closed

York County School of Technology - closed

Government offices:

York City - City Hall closed, liberal leave for "Non-required Hazardous Condition Personnel City-wide. ... All questions regarding an employee’s status as required or non-required personnel should be directed to their immediate supervisor."

— Email your school closing or delay to news@yorkdispatch.com

