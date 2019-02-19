Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Gettysburg College trustee quits over Nazi uniform photo
A Pennsylvania college trustee is apologizing and resigning after a student found a 1980 yearbook photo in which he wore a Nazi uniform at a fraternity social event.
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Gettysburg College trustee quits over Nazi uniform photo
The Associated Press
Published 3:46 p.m. ET Feb. 19, 2019 | Updated 3:48 p.m. ET Feb. 19, 2019
GETTYSBURG – A Pennsylvania college trustee is apologizing and resigning after a student found a 1980 yearbook photo in which he wore a Nazi uniform at a fraternity social event.
Gettysburg College President Janet Morgan Riggs said in an email to the college community on Tuesday that Bob Garthwait decided to step down from the board of trustees.
Garthwait is a financial donor to the college and helped found the Garthwait Leadership Center on campus.
A college spokeswoman says a student brought the photo to the attention of a faculty member last week, and the administration was contacted.
Riggs’ email quotes a message from Garthwait that says he dressed as a Nazi soldier in a POW camp as part of a “Hogan’s Heroes” TV show theme party at a fraternity.
More: Southern York principal disciplined for wearing blackface during staff meeting
More: Blackface shouldn't be tolerated: parents react to Southern York principal photo
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/02/19/gettysburg-college-trustee-quits-nazi-uniform-photo/39081903/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.