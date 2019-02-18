Crews respond to a fire in the 800 block of East Philadelphia Street, York City, Monday, Feb. 18. Photo courtesy of the Southern PA Incident Network. (Photo11: Submitted)

A woman was taken to York Hospital for smoke inhalation after a fire started in her York City apartment Monday morning, according to a fire official.

Acting Fire Chief Chad Deardorff said a fire in an apartment in the 800 block of East Philadelphia Street displaced six people Monday, Feb. 18.

Deardorff said a woman in the third-floor apartment forgot to turn her stove burner off after cooking, and the burner ignited some grease on the pan.

Crews responded to the scene about 9 a.m. Deardorff said it took about 10 minutes to have the fire under control.

The fire was contained to the kitchen in the third-floor apartment. Deardorff said everyone in the two-unit apartment home is currently displaced.

Two adults were displaced from the third-floor apartment, and two adults and two children were displaced from the other apartment, according to the acting chief.

The downstairs apartment has water damage, and the upstairs apartment sustained fire and smoke damage, he said.

The damage was estimated at $40,000.

