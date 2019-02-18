Rainbow Shops Junior Manager Adrianna Fritz shovels snow outside the store's spring fashion window display on West Market Street in York City Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. Forecasters say a mix of sleet, snow and rain is on tap for the area into Tuesday. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
J. Daniel Enterprises employee Nicholas Wilson clears the sidewalk on West Market Street in York City Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. Forecasters say a mix of sleet, snow and rain is on tap for the area into Tuesday. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Lisa Neumayer of Windsor Township runs an errand for her daughter's synchronized swimming team along Beaver Street in York City Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. Forecasters say a mix of sleet, snow and rain is on tap for the area into Tuesday. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Snow clings to a sculpture on West Market Street in York City Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. Forecasters say a mix of sleet, snow and rain is on tap for the area into Tuesday. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
A pedestrian walks past Trinity United Church of Christ on West Market Street in York City Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. Forecasters say a mix of sleet, snow and rain is on tap for the area into Tuesday. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Jason Shiffer, right, and daughter Katelyn, 9, of Springettsbury Township, race down the hill while sledding on a snow day at Springettsbury Park, Monday, Feb. 11, 2019.
John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
