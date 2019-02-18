LinkedIn11COMMENT11MORE11

York County residents should expect some winter weather Wednesday.

The National Weather Service is expecting snow, sleet and freezing rain Wednesday, Feb. 20.

Snow is likely before 1 p.m., followed by snow and sleet until about 4 p.m., the weather service said. 

There will be freezing rain and sleet after 4 p.m., according to the weather service.

On Wednesday there will be a high of 32 and a low of 30.

PHOTOS: Winter paints a snowy scene on York County
Rainbow Shops Junior Manager Adrianna Fritz shovels snow outside the store's spring fashion window display on West Market Street in York City Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. Forecasters say a mix of sleet, snow and rain is on tap for the area into Tuesday. Bill Kalina photo
J. Daniel Enterprises employee Nicholas Wilson clears the sidewalk on West Market Street in York City Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. Forecasters say a mix of sleet, snow and rain is on tap for the area into Tuesday. Bill Kalina photo
Lisa Neumayer of Windsor Township runs an errand for her daughter's synchronized swimming team along Beaver Street in York City Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. Forecasters say a mix of sleet, snow and rain is on tap for the area into Tuesday. Bill Kalina photo
Snow clings to a sculpture on West Market Street in York City Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. Forecasters say a mix of sleet, snow and rain is on tap for the area into Tuesday. Bill Kalina photo
A pedestrian walks past Trinity United Church of Christ on West Market Street in York City Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. Forecasters say a mix of sleet, snow and rain is on tap for the area into Tuesday. Bill Kalina photo
Zachary Shiffer, 11, zips down the hill while sledding with his family at Springettsbury Park, Monday, February 11, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Jason Shiffer, right, and daughter Katelyn, 9, of Springettsbury Township, race down the hill while sledding on a snow day at Springettsbury Park, Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Sledding on a snow day at Springettsbury Park, Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Kaleigh Ernst, 4, giggles as she slides down the hill on her sled at Springettsbury Park, Monday, February 11, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Katelyn Shiffer, 9, enjoys a snow day at Springettsbury Park with her family, Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Zachary Shiffer, 11, zips down the hill while sledding with his family at Springettsbury Park, Monday, February 11, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Allison Shiffer, 5 sleds with her family at Springettsbury Park, Monday, February 11, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Sledding on a snow day at Springettsbury Park, Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Katrina Patton, left, and daughter Jordan, 12, of Springettsbury Township, build a snowman at Springettsbury Park, Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Allison Shiffer, 5, sleds with her family at Springettsbury Park, Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
