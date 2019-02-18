Buy Photo LOGO light snow (Photo11: The York Dispatch)

York County residents should expect some winter weather Wednesday.

The National Weather Service is expecting snow, sleet and freezing rain Wednesday, Feb. 20.

Snow is likely before 1 p.m., followed by snow and sleet until about 4 p.m., the weather service said.

There will be freezing rain and sleet after 4 p.m., according to the weather service.

On Wednesday there will be a high of 32 and a low of 30.

